Ted Lieu, Dems Warned About Interfering in California Election, Congressional Candidate James Bradley Holds True to Promise And Files Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Plaintiffs Include Election Integrity Project®California and Ten California Congressional Candidates

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James P. Bradley, decorated U.S. Coast Guard Veteran filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court on Monday January 4, 2021 challenging the illegal actions of the Alex Padilla and the various other California and local officials in their conduct of the November 2020 election. Padilla violated California law when he issued regulations that contravened the requirements of California’s Election Code. These violations included allowing ballot stuffing by disregarding voter fraud protections by allowing any piece of paper to be treated as a ballot.

In addition to Padilla, Bradley has named Defendants Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters Dean Logan for their part in the scheme to dilute the legitimate votes of California citizens in violation of the Congressional Elections Clause, the Equal Protection Clause, the Due Process Clause and the Guarantee Clause of the U.S. Constitution and the express provisions of the California Elections Code.

Joining Bradley in the lawsuit are 10 California congressional candidates: Aja Smith, Eric Early, Alison Hayden, Jeffrey Gorman, Mark Reed, Buzz Patterson, Mike Cargile, Kevin Cookingham, and Greg Raths, and The Voter Integrity Project of California.

“I promised the citizens of this district, if there were any shenanigans in the election, I would sue to perform a forensic audit to protect the rights of all Californians. Secretary Padilla issued last minute regulations that violated California law and the U.S. Constitution in a blatant election fraud scheme. You do not dismantle voter integrity rules unless you want to encourage voter fraud. For the protection of all California citizens, I just couldn’t sit idly by and watch our electoral system be corrupted by the very people entrusted to protect it.”