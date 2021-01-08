Elizabeth Stanton, Host of The CW's "World's Funniest Animals", on 7 Tips For Keeping Pets Safe In the New Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pets are family members, and so they're usually part of our winter holiday festivities. But animal welfare groups are reminding folks that four-legged friends can be sickened or injured by a larger number of things during the course of the new year.

To keep pets safe, Elizabeth Stanton, host of The CW's "World's Funniest Animals", has an important list of safety tips.

1. Delicious dangers. Chocolate, fatty, sweet and spicy foods as well as alcohol and turkey or chicken bones can all be dangerous to pets.

2. Watch out for wires. Wires can deliver potentially lethal electric shocks and batteries, if punctured, can cause burns to the mouth and throat of your pet.

3. Be cautious of candles. Curious paws and happy wagging tails could knock them over, potentially burning your pet or starting a fire.

4. Loud noises. Music, fireworks, celebratory poppers or noisemakers can scare our companions. Create a safe space for your pet to retreat to get some quiet time. Keep them at home and away from celebrations.

5. Talkin' trash. Make sure you take out the trash or secure the lids on any garbage cans that may have food, broken decorations or any other holiday hazards inside.

6. Accessorize your pet. Ensure your animal is wearing a collar, dog license, and identification tag so if he gets lost, he can be returned to you. Dog licenses can be purchased through your shelter website.

7. Keep your pets indoors. Confirm gates and doors stay closed and your pet is inside at all times.

------------------------------------------------------

Elizabeth Stanton

https://elizabethstantontv.com/

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Garrett Clayton, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months. Earlier this year, Elizabeth teamed with Buca Di Beppo to distribute 10,000 meals between Los Angeles and New York to healthcare frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.