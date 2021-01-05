Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Root to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that it will present and host meetings at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference and the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Details for each event can be found below (times listed in EST):

Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Time: 6:10 p.m.

To watch and listen to the live webcast on each of these dates, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the conclusion of the events.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

