Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Comments on Unusual Market Activity

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, is issuing this news release in light of unusual trading activity related to the shares of Class A Common Stock of Helius (the "Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange and The Nasdaq Capital Market. In view of such activity, The Nasdaq Capital Market and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange contacted the Company in accordance with their usual practice. While Helius does not normally comment on market activity, Helius confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations or affairs of Helius that would account for the recent increase in trading activity, and related increase in trading price, of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and The Nasdaq Capital Market. Helius notes that this afternoon it is first making available an investor presentation, by furnishing the slides on a Current Report on Form 8-K, in connection with its planned participation at investor conferences in January, which conference participation was announced by press release on January 4, 2021.



About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

