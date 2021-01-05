Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST.

The audio portion of the Company presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at https://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading commercial-stage biosimilar company dedicated to expanding access to high-quality therapeutics that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to delivering significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.


Contact

McDavid Stilwell
EVP, Corporate Development, IR and Financial Strategy 
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
mstilwell@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0152

