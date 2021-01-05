MT Dept. of Agriculture Requesting Specialty Crop Block Grant Applications

Over $3 million in funding available for Montana agriculture

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for an estimated $3 million in federal funding available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program.

The purpose of the SCBG program is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Montana. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, peas, and lentils, dried fruits, as well as horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. State and/or local organizations, government entities, producer associations, academia, community-based organizations, nonprofit organizations, and other specialty crop stakeholders are eligible to apply either as single entities or in combined efforts.

Eligible projects include research, education, developing new and improved varieties, improving the capacity of the distribution chain, enhancing food safety, pest and disease control, improving efficiency and sustainability. For a complete list of guidelines and eligibility requirements, visit this link.

Grant proposals are due to the Montana Department of Agriculture by 2:00 p.m. February 19, 2021. Technical assistance calls will be held on January 30 and February 18, 2021. For more information, visit agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropGrantProgram or contact Grace Aklestad, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Manager, at (406) 444-3407 or email scbg@mt.gov.