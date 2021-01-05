Associa Hawaii Hosts Virtual Annual Board Member Educational Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Honolulu, HI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii recently hosted its highly anticipated annual board member educational seminar. This year’s event was held virtually and helped support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Though the event changed from an in-person event to a webinar format, education and information sharing remained the focus of the annual board training. The webinar hosted nearly 150 board member participants and offered important information on legislative updates, board-focused tips for coping with COVID-19, and much more. The agenda included the following:

A keynote speech on creating a culture of community in tough times presented by Andrew Fortin, Esq., Sr., Associa senior vice president of external affairs.

An overview of current legislative matters with Representative Scott Saiki, speaker of the Hawaii House of Representatives, and Associa Hawaii’s vice president of government affairs, Richard Emery.

A panel discussion with board members from across Hawaii on how they are responding to the challenges of 2020 moderated by Associa Hawaii’s Neil Ross. The panel included Joyce Oleshansky, board president, AOAO of Capitol Place; Gary Royster, board president, Ka Makana Community Association; Lorie Sides, community education specialist, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Real Estate Branch; and Hiro Tolya, director, City & County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

Event sponsors included Bergeman Group, Insurance Associates, Purchasing Hui, Sherwin Williams, Emergency Plumbing and Solar (EPS), and Felice Valmas, CPA.

All funds generated from the webinar went to directly benefit Associa Cares. Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. In 2020, Associa Cares set aside $250,000 for grants to local organizations serving those affected by the pandemic and its economic impacts. This included grants to local organizations like the Hawaii Food Bank and Hawaii Meals on Wheels. Since 2017, Associa Cares has distributed approximately $356,000 directly to residents of Hawaii impacted by fires, storms, floods and other disasters.

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our team was able to pivot our typical board member seminar operations to facilitate a successful virtual version of the training event,” stated Pauli Wong, Associa Hawaii president. “Our goal is to educate board members with the information and tools they need to confidently lead their communities, especially during current times when legislation is constantly changing and community operations are continually being impacted by the pandemic. We were proud to offer this webinar as an opportunity to connect board members with industry experts that shared critical information about legislation, the impact of COVID-19 on board operations, and more.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org or click here to like us on Facebook.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com