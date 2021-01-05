Kissinger & Fellman names Dittman as shareholder

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kissinger & Fellman P.C. announced that attorney Brandon Dittman has become a shareholder in the law firm.



Dittman joined Kissinger & Fellman in 2015, focusing on the areas of public utilities law, municipal law, and telecommunications law. He earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of Colorado and a B.A. in Political Science and a B.S. in Economics at Purdue University. He has extensive experience in assisting private and public clients in litigating and resolving disputes concerning public utilities; and he is the Town Attorney for both Lyons and Empire in Colorado. He is also the general counsel for the Colorado Association of Municipal Utilities (CAMU).

“In a relatively short period, Brandon has established an impressive reputation for his work in municipal and public utilities law, both in Colorado and other areas of the nation,” said Ken Fellman, partner of Kissinger & Fellman. “We feel fortunate to have Brandon’s talents available to our clients.”

The firm’s other shareholders are Jonathan Abramson and Rick Kissinger , the firm’s founder.

Dittman previously worked for the City and County of Denver in the city attorney’s office. He has made his mark with the state’s Public Utility Commission by frequently advocating at the Commission on issues relating to public utility rates, rulemaking, renewable energy and railroad crossings.

“I’m excited to represent the law firm of Kissinger & Fellman as one of its shareholders, and I look forward to having an even greater impact on future cases involving municipalities and utility issues,” Dittman said.

About Kissinger & Fellman P.C.

Established in 1976, the Denver-based law firm of Kissinger & Fellman offers access to legal experts who are nationally recognized in areas that include telecommunications, public utilities, social networking, transportation and employment, plus commercial litigation, business planning, government, construction and real estate. The firm’s emphasis on a practical business approach to legal problems has enabled it to attract a growing group of clients, serving as their general counsel or working on specialized legal projects. Partner Ken Fellman has been named Colorado Super Lawyer 12 times since 2007. Visit http://www.kandf.com for additional information, or call 303-320-6100.