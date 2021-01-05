Nozzle Announces Release of PAA Expansion Deliverable
Access Google's vast understanding of searcher's intent with Nozzle's PAA Expansion Deliverable.SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nozzle, an enterprise-level keyword rank tracker, is proud to announce the launch of its PAA Expansion Deliverable, a tool that extracts the questions from Google’s People Also Ask boxes to give you ideas for content generation.
This product will allow its users to access Google’s vast understanding of the searcher’s intent for their keyword sets. It will assist in creating content directed toward intended readers.
“Our goal was to make it easy for content marketers and SEOs to gather hundreds of targeted questions without spending hours in brainstorming sessions,” said Boyd Norwood, Nozzle’s VP of Marketing. “The People Also Ask boxes are a treasure trove of useful information that your target audience wants answers to,” he added.
Users of Nozzle’s PAA Expansion Deliverable will be able to:
-see the PAA questions for their tracked phrases, ranked by frequency.
-filter by keyword group, date range, device, and more.
-view which tracked phrases served up each question along with the corresponding ranking URLs and positions.
-find which keyword groups trigger the most PAA results.
About Nozzle: Nozzle is a full SERP tracking tool that gathers and stores all the data in the SERPs. It lets you analyze the data of any SERP feature (including featured snippets, Ads, and Knowledge Panels), track unlimited competitors, monitor keywords on their own schedules, and more. In addition, the data is easily exportable to any business intelligence tool.
