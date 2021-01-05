TruTrade.IO Launches MAPRO Global, the Next Generation in Trading Automation
EINPresswire.com/ -- TruTrade.IO, a world leader in automated trading technology, has recently launched a brand new product, MAPRO Global.
MAPRO Global is the next generation in trading automation software, enabling traders worldwide to automate their moving average strategies. MAPRO and MAPRO Global work to automate strategies in relation to trading trends, momentum, and short-term scalps in three key areas: stocks, futures, and forex markets.
MAPRO Global is the first software of its kind to give traders the ability to hedge unlimited instruments simultaneously while using their preferred moving averages. With MAPRO and MAPRO Global, traders are able to execute trades with one set moving average, but exit with another. There has never been a more optimal or advantageous trading software when it comes to moving average strategies. In addition, market entries can be further optimized by adjusting the bar close and bar cross.
By using MAPRO Global’s automated trading software, traders will be given total control over each position and of individual targets in order to optimize their strategies and money management techniques. MAPRO Global technology makes money management easier than ever before. This is due to the unique software’s money management feature, which gives users the option of applying a break even + X to individual targets, tic, target, or price-action trailing stop in an effort to fully automate their trading.
The MAPRO Global automated trading software is the latest in a line of product launches by TruTrade.IO that seeks to make automated trading the preferred method of trading. Manual trading is not only time consuming but a near impossible task at present, owing to the fact that large institutions are able to manipulate markets in a rapid-fire fashion. It is a fact that humans cannot keep up with the large-scale strategies employed by these major financial institutions.
Unlike manual trading, TruTrade.IO’s technology allows traders around the world to directly compete with the largest institutions. Owing to the company’s patented cutting-edge technology, products like MAPRO and MAPRO Global can scour the market in milliseconds, determining the most advantageous entry and exit points.
For more information, please visit https://www.trutrade.io/.
About TruTrade.IO
TruTrade.IO is a company that specializes in quantitative trading technology. The technology they produce provides a solution for retail traders who want to trade using the same techniques as large investment banks and hedge funds. Ultimately, TruTrade.IO allows traders to take their trading to the next level, thanks to their cutting-edge algorithmic trading technology. To experience TruTrade automated trading systems for yourself please visit YouTube .
Danny Rebello
MAPRO Global is the next generation in trading automation software, enabling traders worldwide to automate their moving average strategies. MAPRO and MAPRO Global work to automate strategies in relation to trading trends, momentum, and short-term scalps in three key areas: stocks, futures, and forex markets.
MAPRO Global is the first software of its kind to give traders the ability to hedge unlimited instruments simultaneously while using their preferred moving averages. With MAPRO and MAPRO Global, traders are able to execute trades with one set moving average, but exit with another. There has never been a more optimal or advantageous trading software when it comes to moving average strategies. In addition, market entries can be further optimized by adjusting the bar close and bar cross.
By using MAPRO Global’s automated trading software, traders will be given total control over each position and of individual targets in order to optimize their strategies and money management techniques. MAPRO Global technology makes money management easier than ever before. This is due to the unique software’s money management feature, which gives users the option of applying a break even + X to individual targets, tic, target, or price-action trailing stop in an effort to fully automate their trading.
The MAPRO Global automated trading software is the latest in a line of product launches by TruTrade.IO that seeks to make automated trading the preferred method of trading. Manual trading is not only time consuming but a near impossible task at present, owing to the fact that large institutions are able to manipulate markets in a rapid-fire fashion. It is a fact that humans cannot keep up with the large-scale strategies employed by these major financial institutions.
Unlike manual trading, TruTrade.IO’s technology allows traders around the world to directly compete with the largest institutions. Owing to the company’s patented cutting-edge technology, products like MAPRO and MAPRO Global can scour the market in milliseconds, determining the most advantageous entry and exit points.
For more information, please visit https://www.trutrade.io/.
About TruTrade.IO
TruTrade.IO is a company that specializes in quantitative trading technology. The technology they produce provides a solution for retail traders who want to trade using the same techniques as large investment banks and hedge funds. Ultimately, TruTrade.IO allows traders to take their trading to the next level, thanks to their cutting-edge algorithmic trading technology. To experience TruTrade automated trading systems for yourself please visit YouTube .
Danny Rebello
TruTrade.IO
email us here