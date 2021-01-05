RegEd to Acquire Financial Services Compliance Technology and Education Businesses from National Regulatory Services (NRS)

Acquisition expands RegEd’s market presence with broker-dealers, insurance companies and investment advisors

/EIN News/ -- Morrisville, NC, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance, education, training and regulatory management solutions and services for insurance companies, broker-dealers, banks, and other financial services companies, today announced that it has agreed to acquire the ComplianceMAX and FIRE Continuing Education businesses from National Regulatory Services (NRS), a provider of compliance and registration products and services for investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment companies and insurance institutions. These additions will expand RegEd’s capabilities and meet the needs of the broker-dealer industry so they can be compliant with FINRA and SEC rules and regulations. NRS is owned by Accuity, part of RELX. The acquisition is expected to close on January 8, 2021.

RegEd’s enterprise technology solutions, representing the broadest compliance management and credentialing portfolio in the industry, have evolved across hundreds of implementations to deliver the most robust functional capabilities, a singular user experience and the ready ability to scale to meet client needs as they evolve. With the acquisition of ComplianceMAX and FIRE Continuing Education, RegEd strengthens its position in compliance management solutions that serve the financial services industry and further builds on its market and compliance expertise.

“We are very excited to welcome the employees of ComplianceMAX and FIRE Continuing Education to RegEd,” said John M. Schobel, CEO and Founder of RegEd. "This acquisition combines the strengths of these two businesses in a unique, strategic fit with RegEd and further enables RegEd in its mission to provide market-leading compliance, education and training solutions to the industry.” Schobel continued, “ComplianceMAX and FIRE Continuing Education have served financial services firms, including some of the nation’s largest broker-dealers, for more than 20 years, and we are confident that their customers and the market will benefit from the combination with RegEd."

John Gebauer, NRS President commented, “I am confident that the ComplianceMax and FIRE Continuing Education customers, employees and products will flourish under RegEd and NRS will be in a position to sharpen its focus on the Investment Adviser and Investment Company customer segments.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

# # #





About RegEd

RegEd is a leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk. Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com .

About National Regulatory Services

Owned by RELX, National Regulatory Services (NRS) is part of Accuity, the leading global provider of financial crime screening, payments and counterparty know your customer (KYC) solutions. NRS is the US leader in compliance and registration products and services for investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment companies and insurance institutions. NRS has the practical expertise, proven capability and unparalleled reach to deliver integrated and effective compliance solutions to a wide range of users within the financial services industry. NRS delivers these solutions through three interrelated offerings – comprehensive education, best-in-class technology and expert consulting services – enabling our clients to meet their regulatory requirements and minimize risk.

About Accuity

Accuity powers compliant and assured client transactions to help build an interconnected and trusted financial ecosystem. Our financial crime screening, payment services, and benefits compliance solutions help enable financial inclusion while identifying criminal activity and fraudulent players. With deep expertise and industry-leading data and analytics solutions from the Firco and Bankers Almanac brands, Accuity provides unmatched confidence, efficiency and compliance for customers around the world. Part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries, Accuity has been delivering solutions to banks and businesses worldwide for 180 years.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £35.3bn | €39bn | $47.9bn.

For RegEd: Debra Freitag Debra.Freitag@reged.com 919-653-5200