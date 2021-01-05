Starkey Wins Award for Excellence in Design

Livio Edge AI receives GOOD DESIGN® Award

/EIN News/ -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey is pleased to announce that Livio Edge AI has won a GOOD DESIGN® Award. GOOD DESIGN is the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. It represents the world’s critical mass of the design and manufacturing industry, representing the best consumer design ranging from electronics to transportation.

“We are proud to continue to earn recognition for excellence, both inside and outside of the hearing industry,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “This award is proof that we are making great strides in breaking the long-standing stigma around hearing aids. We are turning them into want-to-wear devices that not only help people hear better, but live better lives through our Healthable technology.”

Livio AI is the device that launched a revolution in the hearing aid industry. It is the world’s first Healthable, multi-purpose hearing aid, featuring integrated sensors and artificial intelligence that provide superior sound quality and the ability to track both body and brain health. Early in 2020, Starkey built on that technology, with the release of Livio Edge AI.

With a simple double tap of the hearing aid, Edge Mode instantaneously conducts an AI-based analysis of the listening environment and makes immediate adjustments. The result is never-before-possible sound performance, even in the most challenging listening environments, giving the hearing impaired the ability to hear more clearly and comfortably. Innovative features and accessories, such as Fall Alert, the Thrive Hearing Control App and the Thrive Care App, contributed to the judges’ decisions during the award selection process.

“I am very pleased that the design community is recognizing our technological innovations,” said Starkey Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “Livio Edge AI embodies a stunning architecture that packs advanced technologies into ergonomic designs, offering features and functions that enhance quality of life and connect people with the world around them. I offer my thanks and congratulations to the entire Starkey team, for this tremendous award.”

For more information on Starkey, please click here.

###

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

Attachments

Karen Spaeth Starkey media_contact@starkey.com