ROA Endorses Inauguration Warning by Former Secretaries of Defense

ROA endorses warning by former defense secretaries not to use military force in connection with the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Members of ROA . . . swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. That reflects the glory of America, a nation of laws that safeguard our freedom and way of life.”
— ROA’s executive director, retired Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey E. Phillips.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve Officers Association of the United States, now doing business as the Reserve Organization of America, today endorsed the warning regarding any potential use of military force to interfere with the lawful transition of presidential power, expressed by all ten living former secretaries of defense in a Jan. 3 Washington Post opinion piece.

The secretaries of defense, warned that “efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” They called for appointees, officers, and civil servants to facilitate the transition and to “refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team.”

“Members of ROA, upon joining our nation’s uniformed services, swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” said ROA’s executive director, retired Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey E. Phillips. “That reflects the glory of America, a nation of laws that safeguard our freedom and way of life.”

ROA, whose membership is open to all ranks, received its congressional charter in 1950 and is the only national military organization with an exclusive focus on support of the nation's uniformed reserve components: the Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve, the National Guard, and the reserve components of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For information about ROA, please go to https://www.roa.org.

