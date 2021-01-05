Peer-to-Peer Marketing Platform Ripple Street Announces Alice Hawari as Vice President of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street, the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today announced Alice Hawari as Vice President of Marketing. At Ripple Street, Hawari will focus on accelerating and enabling revenue growth by strengthening the company’s market position—from marketing strategy, branding, messaging and thought leadership to community development and product experiences. Through a data-driven lens, Hawari will be responsible for testing new channels and determining the ideal marketing mix for both community and customer acquisition and retention goals.



“Right when the pandemic hit, we brought on a new CTO and developed unique experience-based, technology solutions that would allow brand marketers to safely connect with eager consumers at home,” said CEO Mike Leo. “Since then, we’ve seen a phenomenal increase in demand and we’re eager to further capture market leadership. Not only is Alice a strong storyteller and data-driven marketer, she has a keen eye for driving new product experiences for both brand and agency clients, With Alice on board, I can’t wait to get our hands dirty and keep solidifying our value to our community and clients.”

With more than 15 years of leadership experience at technology companies, Hawari brings a wealth of go-to-market expertise. Before Ripple Street, Hawari served as a Marketing consultant for a wide range of high-growth organizations such as Stanford GSB, Slingwave, and Pipewave (acquired by ZEFR). Integrated into their businesses, she accelerated their ability to connect, communicate, and better serve their customers. Prior to consulting, Hawari served as the head of Marketing at Nativo, a native advertising technology platform and as the Director of Product Marketing at AOL, where she owned messaging and positioning for AOL's mobile, premium formats, and native ad products.

“There is a momentous shift occurring in the way consumers are experiencing products, pushing brands to provide more personalized access that reimagines discovery,” commented Hawari. “Ripple Street is uniquely positioned to help brands and consumers meet half-way in this emerging, exciting place of in-home product discovery, and weaves in a key ingredient that so many other marketing platforms miss: authenticity. Being part of the team that mines the path to how the digital industry will start to rise to this accelerating shift in retail and ecommerce will be exhilarating work, and I am honored that Ripple Street has brought me on board.”

