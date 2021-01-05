Integrated Marketing Provider OneIMS is Now a HubSpot Diamond Partner Agency

OneIMS is now a HubSpot Diamond Partner Agency, making the integrated marketing provider one of a select few agencies who have earned this elite status.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneIMS has officially become a HubSpot Diamond Partner Agency! Out of over 5,000 partner agencies around the world, OneIMS is part of the exclusive top 2% to join the Diamond tier.



One of HubSpot’s main focuses is long-term customer success. Therefore, in order to become a Diamond Partner Agency, agencies must meet specific high standards to reflect their long-term commitment to customers.

Being a HubSpot Agency Partner , OneIMS has access to a variety of exclusive benefits that will be used towards providing even more value to their own customers and helping customers grow their business. This includes access to the latest tools and features before anyone else.

“We are extremely grateful for our incredible clients and dedicated employees that have made this possible, we couldn't have done it without you. Today we celebrate, but we are far from finished!” - Samuel Thimothy, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer

How OneIMS Is Helping Businesses Grow

OneIMS works with companies and creates and implements customized integrated marketing strategies to help businesses in the most niche markets grow. Like the ever-changing digital marketing landscape, OneIMS is constantly evolving to best serve its customers and help them stay ahead of their competitors.

Having over 60 years of combined experience and a 97% customer retention rate, OneIMS’ digital marketing team has created effective inbound marketing strategies using HubSpot for over 500 clients across the country. The experts at OneIMS help develop strategies for businesses in every industry that will decrease your customer acquisition costs, increase your sales, and significantly boost your ROI.

For more information about OneIMS, call 1-888-663-4671 or schedule a consultation at oneims.com

About OneIMS

As a lead generation and customer acquisition agency, OneIMS creates powerful strategies and practical solutions to ensure measurable and sustainable results for advancing businesses and their brands. OneIMS strives to meet and exceed client sales and marketing goals by focusing on the core values of people, passion, and performance.

