Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Anticipated to Grow $392.3 million by 2025 | Top Impacting Factors

Digital textile printing machine market is expected to reach at $392.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital textile printing machine market was valued at $175.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $392.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The direct-to-fabric segment accounted for more than half of the global digital textile printing machine market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Digital textile printing machine is a mechanical machine that prints graphics or designs directly on the fabric using computer software and inkjet technology. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the increase in demand for fast and short run products, rise in sales of clothing and homecare products through e-commerce, and growth in its applicability in the lifestyle, promotional, and advertisement products.
In addition, huge benefits offered by the machines and increased awareness about eco-friendly products are expected to propel the digital textile printing machine market growth. Analogue textile printers have high carbon footprints, which is majorly responsible for the degradation of environment. In addition, printing of textiles requires washing, steaming, or pre-treatments, which pollutes the water bodies. However, the problems related to environment and water pollution got resolved with the advent of digital textile printers. This is expected to propel the global digital textile printing machine market during the forecast period.
However, enduring competition from traditional textile printing machines poses a threat to the global digital textile printing machine market growth. Further, there are harmful effects associated with digital textile printers. According to a study of National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, U.S., the emissions from digital printers are considerably hazardous to health. The materials used in the process are nanoparticles, which could be inhaled easily by the operator. These particles may be potentially carcinogenic and biologically harmful. This is expected to restraint the growth of global digital textile printing machine market.
Key Findings of the Digital Textile Printing Machine Market:
Based on process type, the direct-to-fabric segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.
Based on machine type, the multi-pass segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.
Based on application, the clothing & apparel segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on region, Europe contributed the highest market revenue in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in global digital textile printing machine market are Dover Corporation (MS Printing Solutions Srl), Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.
