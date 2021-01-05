Montreal Real Estate Market: New Sales Records Were Set in December in All Areas

Centris Residential Sales Statistics – December 2020

"All areas of the Montreal CMA registered a new sales record for a month of December. However, we continue to see an increase in condominium listings that far exceeds the number of condo sales on the Island of Montreal," said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB.

December highlights

Significant increase (+8 per cent) in year-to-date sales compared to the same period in 2019.





Strong sales increases in periphery markets, including Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (+51 per cent), the North Shore (+49 per cent), Laval (+33 per cent), the South Shore (+31 per cent) and Vaudreuil-Soulanges (+25 per cent).





By property category, sales of plexes and single-family homes jumped by 35 per cent, while sales of condominiums rose by 26 per cent.





Sharp increase in active listings for condominiums (+18 per cent) and plexes (+15 per cent), numbers that have not been seen for a month of December since 2012 and 2011, respectively. In contrast, active listings of single-family homes fell sharply (-44 per cent).





With market conditions that are still very much to the advantage of sellers, median prices continued to increase significantly for single-family homes (+21 per cent), and remained at high levels for condominiums (+14 per cent) and plexes (+10 per cent).

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Centris

Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools. Centris tools are used by close to 14,000 real estate brokers, as well as other industry professionals. Centris also operates Centris.ca , the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

