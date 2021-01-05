Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,321 in the last 365 days.

O2Micro to Present at the 23rd Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, announced that the company will participate in the 23rd Needham Virtual Growth Conference for investors in New York City the week of January 11th, 2021. The company’s leadership is scheduled to present on Friday Jan 15th at 2pm Eastern. Additional information can be found at https://www.needhamco.com/

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Daniel Meyberg
O2Micro Investor Relations
ir@o2micro.com

Joe Hassett
Gregory Communications
joeh@gregoryfca.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

O2Micro to Present at the 23rd Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.