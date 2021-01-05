Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Group Unveils Evolve’s Top 5 Takeaways for the Bar, Restaurant and Hospitality Industry

/EIN News/ -- Next Stop on the Six-Month Virtual Event is Austin, Texas January 13 and January 26, 2021



NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Bar & Restaurant group, owners of Nightclub & Bar Show, VIBE Conference, and Evolve, a six-month sales, education and networking program that keeps bar and restaurant owners, operators, investors and suppliers engaged with sales and marketing programs, skills development, staff retention tools and networking opportunities, today unveils the Top 5 Takeaways for the bar, restaurant and hospitality industry.

The Top 5 Takeaways include:

On optimizing yield from beverages, first, start with selling all extra inventory. Then, talk to distributors and learn about their closeout sales. Base drinks off of the closeout sale products to ensure that every drink is as profitable as possible. Stop promoting third-party delivery. Third-party delivery services are not promoting bars and restaurants. Once the third-party delivery services have guests hooked, they will continue to strengthen their relationship with them. Focus on first-party delivery or delivery alternatives, rather than paying the major delivery companies. Survival should be looked at on a day-to-day basis. There will be mental highs and lows, but owners should find what optimism they can each day. Continue to be strong for your team for if they see you break, they'll follow suit. The industry will develop strength through the pandemic and if it’s possible to learn how to survive in this challenging market with less than 50% of revenues, and keep that mentality when business returns to full capacity next year, the industry collectively be so much smarter. Technology is rarely implemented as easily as sales reps makes it out to be. For every ten hours of onboarding, there should be another 1-2 hours spent interviewing other operators who have already implemented it.



Restaurant, bar, and food service professionals interested in attending the Evolve Austin, Texas virtual event on January 13 and January 26, 2021 can register here for a complimentary pass. The educational focus is “Reinventing Marketing Under New Rules.” Key speakers include: Heather Potts, Owner & Operator of Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill; Mariam Parker, Austin Food Wine Alliance; Cody Cowan, Red River Cultural District; and Sarah Heard, Co-Owner, Foreign & Domestic.

“We chose Austin as the third stop on our tour because of its importance to the bar and restaurant industry in the US. Austin has historically served as a haven for small businesses and startups, and offers a high amount of venture capital investment, even during this turbulent time, so business owners there know a thing or two about creating buy-in,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex. “We’ve gathered leading voices in the bar and restaurant industry to hear how they are managing the circumstances around the pandemic and we hope that their insight will help other operators learn how to create new opportunities for their businesses. If you’re an owner, operator, manager, director, investor, supplier or chef in the foodservice industry, please join us on this journey.”

Evolve attendees have found the sales, education, and networking program extremely beneficial. Here’s what some had to say:

“Great tips that are very relevant during this critical time in our industry.” - Bar Owner

“All speakers provided practical solutions and strategies for thriving in this current pandemic market.” - President, Consulting Business

“Evolve was very timely considering the current day challenges of working in the industry.” - General Manager/Dean, Community College

“The speakers were personable and had relevant content for business owners and bar staff during these times of uncertainty.” - Marketing Director, Events Company

“Applicable, timely, and open to all aspects of the business.” - Chef, University



Evolve sponsors include: 2 Touch POS, Barventory, Bbot, d’marie, Dry Botanical Bubbly, El Yucateco, Fresh Origins, Global Outdoor Concepts, Hoshizaki, MTI, Mirage Vision, Nextera, Padilla Imports, Techmedix, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Truly Hard Seltzer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Xtreme Music Bingo and YVVER. Association and media partners include: Nevada Restaurant Association, Foodservice Equipment Magazine as the Official Foodservice Equipment Media Partner, In the Mix Magazine, PMQ Pizza Magazine and Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance.

To learn more and register to attend Evolve as an operator for free, visit https://events.barandrestaurantexpo.com/. All virtual event air dates will be available to relive on demand.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder at jschroeder@questex.com or Veronica Gonnello at vgonnello@questex.com.

Stay connected with Evolve on Facebook and Instagram @nightclubbar and follow #evolve.

Questex’s Bar & Restaurant group will bring the industry together at VIBE Conference, June 7-9, 2021 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA and at the Nightclub & Bar Show, June 28-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.