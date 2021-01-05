Iovate Health Sciences Selects Opinionated As The Creative Agency Of Record For Its Six Star Pro Nutrition Brand

Six Star’s Reputation As “The Athlete’s Choice” Will Get A Boost From Opinionated Group’s Vast Experience In The Sports Space

/EIN News/ -- Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc., under its globally recognized Six Star Pro Nutrition (www.sixstarpro.com) sports nutrition brand, has announced today that Opinionated (www.opinionatedgroup.com) will serve as its new agency of record in the creative space for 2021 and beyond. This announcement was made following a comprehensive and competitive search designed to expand and grow one of the industry’s leading sports supplement brands. Opinionated will lead Six Star Pro Nutrition’s advertising, packaging, brand identity, content creation, and integrated strategy.



Opinionated Group is led by founder and creative director Mark Fitzloff and was named one of AdAge magazine's small agencies of the year in both 2019 and 2020. The agency’s purpose is to provide world-class “big idea” creative platforms and brand strategies in an increasingly commoditized industry once known for its ability to move hearts and change minds. Clients of the agency include Seventh Generation, Adidas, Venmo, and Tipico.



Six Star Pro Nutrition provides athletes advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value. The Six Star brand features performance energy ready-to-drinks, protein powders, and pre-workouts. Its star brand ambassadors include Pittsburgh football star T.J. Watt, baseball All-Star Giancarlo Stanton, soccer phenom Tobin Heath and all-league point guard Russell Westbrook. Men’s Health has also named Six Star’s 100% Whey Protein Plus as one of its best supplements for 2021.



“In its relatively short history, Opinionated has worked with some of the world’s biggest corporate titans, telling inspiring stories about how sports connect us through our favorite brands,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc., the parent company of the Six Star Pro Nutrition brand. “Six Star has proven itself to be a winner on the shelves, with athletes and in locker rooms. We believe Opinionated will help us take our marketing efforts to the next level.”



“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Iovate from a competitive field of creative agencies,” said Mark Fitzloff, Opinionated Founder. “Six Star is a great product with huge potential for growth and we look forward to helping cement it as the athlete's choice in a category more known for serving gym rats and body builders.”



For more information on Six Star® products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter® and Instagram® for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.



About Opinionated Group:

Founded in 2017, Opinionated is a creatively-led advertising agency founded by former Wieden+Kennedy global executive Mark Fitzloff. The agency offers clients “big idea” creative platforms and the wisdom and experience that comes from having run the most respected creative agency in the world, delivered in the hyper-responsive packaging of a start-up. Opinionated’s first three years were marked with considerable growth, adding brands like Seventh Generation, Venmo and Adidas to its client roster. The agency was also named Small Agency of the Year by AdAge in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.opinionatedgroup.com.



About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition is designed to be the athlete’s choice -- fueling all levels of athletic performance, allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.



Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.



Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments

Jake Duhaime Six Star Pro Nutrition 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com Trish Adams Opinionated 503-860-6687 trish.adams@opinionatedgroup.com