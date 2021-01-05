Iran: Defiant Youth, Resistance Units Stage Activities in Final Week of December, First Week of January 2021
Posters of Qassem Soleimani, the terminated commander of the IRGS's Qods Force were torched in Tehran and several other cities making a mockery of the state organized death anniversary.”PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defiant Youth targeted several centers of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and set fire to posters of regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the terminated commander of the notorious Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani.
On Sunday, January 3, posters of Khamenei and Soleimani were torched in Tehran and the city of Nour, northern Iran. A day earlier, defiant youth torched the entrances of the IRGC’s Bassij bases in Neyshabur (northeast), Hamedan (west), and Nowshahr (north). Two Bassij bases in Sabzevar (northeast) were also targeted by the defiant youth.
On both days, posters of Qassem Soleimani were torched in Tehran and Mashhad (northeast), respectively.
On Saturday, December 29, the defiant youth torched the entrances of two Bassij bases in Tehran and Sabzevar. They also set on fire a poster of Qassem Soleimani in the town of Bahar, a suburb of Hamedan (western Iran).
In another development, on Sunday, January 3, MEK Resistance Units posted banners of the Iranian Resistance’s Leadership, Maryam and Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Rasht, Qazvin, Kerman, Ilam and Hormozgan. The banners carried slogans such as, “The world should know, Massoud Rajavi is our leader, the Liberation Army is our final answer,” “The rebellious youths’ uprising in 2019 will not be extinguished until the ruling theocracy is overthrown,” “The people’s rage will erupt, rebels will win victory,” “rise up to overthrow the ruling theocracy,” “Death to the dictator Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,”
The Resistance Units were also active on December 30, in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Na’ieen, where they posted banners of the Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi, which carried the slogan, “The uprising is like embers beneath the ashes,” “In the battle of destiny, the choice is either death or liberty.” In Isfahan, one of the banners with Mrs. Rajavi’s picture, carried the following slogan, “The blood of the martyrs will only add to the fire of the people’s uprising.”
The Resistance Units wrote graffiti on walls of different cities. Some of them, attributed to Massoud Rajavi, included, “The Army of the hungry is ready to rise up and rebel,” “Rebels will win victory,” and “Rebels will not rest, they will open the path to uprising.” There were also slogans attributed to Mrs. Rajavi, including, “Iran’s valiant youth will determine Iran’s destiny,” “Mullahs are terrified of your resolve to overthrow them,” and “Rise up, freedom and victory are yours.”
