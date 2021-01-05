Trained Therapeutix Discovery Inc. Appoints Dr. Willem Mulder as Chief Scientific Officer

Expert in Use of Nanomaterials as Immunotherapeutics, Former Prof. at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Prof. at Eindhoven TU/e and Radboud UMC

LUXEMBOURG, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trained Therapeutix Discovery, Inc. (“TTxD”), an immunotherapy biotech company founded by Jean Boulle Therapeutics, announces the appointment of Prof. Dr. Willem Mulder as Chief Scientific Officer effective 1 January 2021. He will be responsible for leading the development of TTxD’s pioneering nanobiologic immunotherapy towards clinical validation for the treatment of serious medical conditions, focusing primarily on cancer and hyperinflammation associated with organ transplantation and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Dr. Mulder is one of TTxD’s scientific founders along with Drs. Zahi Fayad, Jordi Ochando, Leo Joosten and Mihai Netea, and is a world recognized pioneer in the development of nanomaterials for use as immunotherapeutics. He is formerly Professor of Radiology and Professor of Oncological Sciences at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) in New York and founding director of ISMMS’s Nanomedicine Program. He is currently Professor of Precision Medicine at the Eindhoven University of Technology and on 1 January 2021 he joined the Department of Internal Medicine of the Radboud University Medical Center where he will lead research into therapeutically regulating and imaging the immune system with innovative nanotechnology approaches.

Dr. Mulder was awarded an M.Sc. in Chemistry from the Utrecht University (2001) and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the Eindhoven University of Technology (2006). He has published more than 165 scientific publications in top scientific journals, including Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, Nature Biomedical Engineering, Science Translational Medicine, Cell, and Immunity.

TTxD applies advanced bioengineering methods to develop nanobiologic therapeutics that regulate the innate immune system with materials that are inherently well tolerated by the body. This pioneering approach has potential applications in the treatment of cancer, respiratory infections, autoimmune disorders, and organ transplant rejection. TTxD has developed a nanobiologic manufacturing process that is scalable and good manufacturing practice compatible and is now working towards an Investigational New Drug Application

request to the US Food and Drug Administration to perform human trials.

Leighton Durham, Co-Chief Executive Officer of TTxD said: “We couldn’t be more delighted that Willem is taking on the role of CSO to work alongside our recently recruited Chief Development Officer, Dr. Joost Kreijtz, as we enter a very exciting phase in TTxD’s maturing. Recent preclinical studies have shown the potential of our approach in making a tremendous difference to patient outcomes in the treatment of a range of conditions. As inventor of the nanobiologic technology, Willem is the ideal person to lead the next stage of the Company’s scientific development as we work to advance our nanobiologic immunotherapy towards clinical trials and beyond.”

TTxD https://ttxdiscovery.com/

TTxD’s proprietary platform technology is based on over a decade of research and development. Using bioengineering methods, TTxD produces nanobiologic therapeutics that can induce an immune response against tumors or dampen hyperinflammation after organ transplantation. TTxD has an established library of nanobiologic therapeutics relevant to many potentially fatal diseases, including cancer and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Traditionally, it has been assumed that immunological memory is exclusively located in our adaptive immune system. Pioneering work from TTxD founders Mihai Netea and Leo Joosten has revealed that the innate immune systems also has adaptive characteristics. This de facto innate immune memory is called ‘trained immunity’.

Jean Boulle Therapeutics https://jeanboullegroup.com/therapeutics/

Boulle Therapeutics, part of the Jean Boulle Group, is a long-term investor in novel techniques for treating harmful diseases. Boulle Therapeutics identifies, invests in, and supports the development of early, seed stage innovations that have the potential to save lives and improve the quality of life for large numbers of people. Boulle Therapeutics works closely with a range of investors and other partners who share its approach to the development of early stage technologies.