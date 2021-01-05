Coin Flip Earns Georgia Democrats Endorsement in US Senate Runoffs
After both parties refused to meet the American Union's demands, members determined their endorsement randomly.
If Republicans lose as a result of this coin flip, they will think to themselves, ‘We should have ended poverty, ended mass incarceration, and the endless wars,’ and they will be absolutely correct.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The night before Georgia voters cast their ballots in a pair of hotly contested races, a nonpartisan group made their endorsement in an unusual way. “I dropped the quarter the first time,” said Brian Winters. “I had to flip it again, and it came up tails. We endorsed the Democrats for control of the US Senate.”
Winters, a former state legislator and founder of the American Union of voters, was quick to point out that the endorsement wasn’t for challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock's policies or positions. “The American Union rejects the lesser-of-two-evils paradigm. Instead, it is a recognition that we are stronger together when we vote together. We need that strength to unionize as voters behind a better social contract for America, and we demonstrate that strength by being the deciders.”
Ossoff and Warnock are polling in a statistical dead heat with sitting Republican Senators David Purdue and Kelly Loffler. The high stakes have flooded the state with hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, as well as many other high-profile names, have made appearances in Georgia in an attempt to drive turnout.
The American Union had also canvassed across the state in the weeks running up to the January 5, 2021, election. Its members sought to leverage their growing block of swing votes - and their endorsement - in exchange for Congress' immediate passage of a 159-page legislative package billed as “the solution to 2020’s problems.” The legislation would end poverty, end mass incarceration, and end the endless wars.
In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused economic harm to tens of millions of Americans, leaving nearly 40 million in poverty by the end of the year. Universal basic income (UBI), an unconditional amount of money given to each citizen on a regular basis, was a key part of the legislation. If enacted, regular payments of $1300/month for adults plus $433 for children would lift every single American above the poverty line. A public option for health insurance would be created.
In May 2020, the murder of George Floyd drew international attention to systemic racism in America’s criminal justice system. Protests calling for change were held in many cities around the country, but no major reforms took place. The proposed legislative package contained many police and prison reforms, as well as an end to the federal war on drugs. A third section of the legislation sought to downsize the military and reduce the number of foreign military bases.
A recent blog post by the group explained what the endorsement process would be if Congress refused to meet the legislative demands. The resulting coin flip Monday evening was streamed live, and billed as a rejection of the lesser-of-two-evils paradigm which has bombarded Georgia voters with negative TV and radio ads, billboards, and mailers. “Democrats and Republicans try to make Americans hate each other in order to appear better by comparison,” Winters said. “The Constitution says we have a duty to ensure domestic tranquility, and they are actively subverting that. Instead, reasonable, rational adults can work together to solve America’s problems, and demand that Congress enact these solutions.”
When asked what was next for the American Union, Winters quoted Martin Luther King Jr., who was born in Georgia. “We will organize our strength into compelling power so the government cannot elude our demands. We must develop, from strength, a situation in which the government finds it wise and prudent to collaborate with us.”
Winters urged all Georgians who support the proposed legislative solutions to vote for the two Democratic candidates on Tuesday. “If the Republicans lose as a result of this coin flip,” Winters continued, “They will think to themselves, ‘We should have ended poverty, ended mass incarceration, and the endless wars,’ and they will be absolutely correct.”
