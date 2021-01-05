Waytek, Inc. and Amphenol Sine Systems Announce New Distribution Partnership

Amphenol Sine Systems and electrical components distributor Waytek have formalized a partnership to distribute a full line of interconnect products.

/EIN News/ -- Chanhassen, MN, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphenol Sine Systems, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of interconnect products, and electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. have announced a formal agreement to distribute Amphenol Sine’s full selection of industry standard connectors.

“At Waytek, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the best selection of electrical components. We’re thrilled to provide Amphenol Sine solutions, which can be trusted no matter how harsh or complex the application environment,” said Kevin Pung, Waytek’s Chief Customer Officer.

“Amphenol Sine is a name synonymous with quality,” said Waytek Category Manager Rob Iversrud. “Their products set the standard for performance, reliability and cost effectiveness. This new distribution agreement gives us the ability to provide a variety of in-stock, high-quality connectors that ship within hours of ordering.”

Amphenol Sine Systems has been a leading manufacturer of industrial interconnect products since 1967 and has built a reputation for stringent quality standards and continuous innovation.

“For over 50 years, our customers have trusted us for their electrical needs,” said Amphenol Sine’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Wayne Spence. “Waytek matches our passion for high-quality products, first-class customer service, and superior reliability. They’re a perfect partner to help us to bring our high-quality interconnect products to the market.”

This distribution partnership became official in September. Waytek will continue to distribute new products developed by Amphenol Sine Systems throughout 2020 and beyond.

For more information about Amphenol Sine Systems, and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website: https://www.waytekwire.com/manf/03/Amphenol/.

About Waytek, Inc

In 2020, Waytek marks 50 years as a company. Waytek is fiercely dedicated to quickly getting our mobile industry customers the quality electrical parts they need, when they need them, shipping over 99.5% of orders the same day.* Waytek is as family-owned business supplying electrical parts to manufacturers and upfitters specializing in wire harnesses and mobile equipment including trucks, trailers, ag equipment, construction equipment, emergency, specialty, and marine vehicles. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, Waytek’s job is to make your job sourcing electrical parts easy.

About Amphenol Sine Systems

Amphenol Sine Systems, founded in 1967, is a subsidiary of the Amphenol Corporation and is a leader in industrial interconnect products. The company designs, manufacturers and supplies high-performance interconnect systems for a broad range of industrial applications including factory automation, motion control, heavy equipment, alternative energy, rail mass transportation and advanced technology solutions for hybrid-electric vehicles. The company's headquarters are located in Clinton Township, Michigan with global manufacturing, engineering, sales and service operations.

*Orders entered by 4:00 PM CST.

Steve Green Waytek, Inc. 612-364-5650 steve.green@waytekwire.com