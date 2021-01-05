LendVer Names The Loan Source its 2021 Best PPP Lender

The Loan Source Named LendVer's 2021 Best PPP Lender

The reputable and free database of Best lenders and providers announces top Paycheck Protection Program lender.

The Loan Source is the oldest Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) approved by the SBA to provide PPP loans, and it has opened its PPP loan application portal to new and existing clients.” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of Best business and investment property lenders and providers has finalized its review process for the 2021 Best Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" Lender, and has selected New York, NY based The Loan Source.

The Loan Source is the oldest Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) approved by the SBA to provide PPP loans, and it has opened its PPP loan application portal to new and existing clients. The Loan Source was one of the leaders during the first rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, currently services over $4 billion of PPP loans, and has over 26 years of expertise servicing and originating SBA loans.

The Loan Source is fully committed to the Paycheck Protection Program and through its cutting-edge technology, has streamlined the PPP loan process enabling any eligible business owner to apply for and quickly obtain a PPP loan (as long as funding is available). Additionally, The Loan Source’s dedicated service team and borrower portal enables a simple and streamlined forgiveness process. The Loan Source is not a bank so it does not require an existing relationship, or that you transfer funds or business services to receive a PPP loan.

The extension and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program has been signed into law, and once the program is live funds will likely go extremely fast. The Loan Source is encouraging any business owner interested in receiving a 1st or 2nd PPP loan to start a PPP loan application now. As soon as the PPP is activated again, The Loan Source will notify customers who have created a PPP loan account with them, what the next steps are to receive funding.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring The Loan Source as its 2021 Best PPP Lender, and amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders and providers. Those business owners interested in receiving a 1st or 2nd PPP loan, can create a PPP loan account with The Loan Source by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.