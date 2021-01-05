VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Watch Out for Fraud as $166 Billion in Stimulus Payments are Deposited and Mailed
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, bad actors are looking for ways to exploit the crisis to steal money, government benefits and people’s identities. With direct payments already received or on the way to Floridians’ bank accounts, I am asking consumers to remain vigilant in their efforts to identify and avoid scams designed to steal federal payments or personal information. The best way to do this is to stay informed about how and when you will receive your stimulus payment and avoid solicitations requiring personal information, upfront payments or other actions in exchange for federal money.”
The Internal Revenue Service has until Jan. 15 to deliver the payments. For more information and frequently asked questions about direct payments, clickhere. To contact the IRS, visit IRS.gov. To track stimulus payments, use the IRS Get My Payment tool by clicking here.
Please remember that the IRS will not call or email Floridians about stimulus payments. Spoofing the IRS continues to be a trick used by scammers often through recorded telephone messages or imposter robocalls.
Robocalls targeting stimulus recipients could be utilized to exploit this latest round of economic relief. There are signs these calls may be increasing as Americans continue to work from home. In April of last year, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert addressing this growing problem and highlighted a few recent COVID-19 related recordings. To hear those recordings, clickhere.
Shortly after passage of the new round of stimulus, Attorney General Moody issued a newScams at a Glance brochure with information about common scams designed to steal federal money from Floridians in need and tips for avoiding these scams, which include the following:
- NEVER respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
- NEVER provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
- NEVER trust caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS—as spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
- NEVER make any advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
