VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Watch Out for Fraud as $166 Billion in Stimulus Payments are Deposited and Mailed

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we have seen throughout the pandemic, bad actors are looking for ways to exploit the crisis to steal money, government benefits and people’s identities. With direct payments already received or on the way to Floridians’ bank accounts, I am asking consumers to remain vigilant in their efforts to identify and avoid scams designed to steal federal payments or personal information. The best way to do this is to stay informed about how and when you will receive your stimulus payment and avoid solicitations requiring personal information, upfront payments or other actions in exchange for federal money.”

The Internal Revenue Service has until Jan. 15 to deliver the payments. For more information and frequently asked questions about direct payments, click