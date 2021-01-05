Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 update (4 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 04 January 2021 confirm 357 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 36,407.

16 COVID-19 deaths reported btn 15 December 2020 and to-date have been investigated and confirmed.

The deaths are reported from various parts of the country.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

357 contacts and alerts: Kampala (181) Wakiso (71) Mbarara (18) Soroti (15) Kisoro (8) Kiruhura (8) Kiboga (6) Kabarole (5) Arua (5) Masindi (4) Hoima (4) Rubirizi (4) Tororo (4) Gulu (4) Lyantonde (3) Luwero (3) Busia (2) Amuru (2) Ibanda (1) Nakaseke (1) Nebbi (1) Kasese (1) Apac (1) Isingiro (1) Mbale (1) Kagadi (1) Lwengo (1) Buhweju (1).