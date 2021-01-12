Love in all its Tragedy and Splendor
An exploration of America's most famed family and their controversial and deepest life and love affairsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To be a part of a royal family means to be constantly under the limelight. And it is no surprise that the Kennedys, being one of the most famous household names in America, is always a topic of wild rumors and fascinating speculations. As a regular subject of the public's interest, one might think that there is not much left to discover. However, in Beatrice Cayzer's Kennedys in Love, readers will find themselves immersed in the histories of various Kennedy family members, their partners, and the elements that lead them to their fate interlaced with the romances involving the Kennedys.
Beatrice Cayzer herself came from a lineage with a long and rich history. Her ancestors were among those who arrived in Virginia via the Mayflower and helped found the first community in the area. She is a founder as well, that of the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. Aside from her family descent, Beatrice's writing talent is another commendable aspect of her life. She has numerous novels under her name, such as The Princes and Princesses of Wales, The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, Murder for Beauty, To Save a Child, and the Rick Harrow novels.
In Kennedys in Love, readers will mainly follow the love story of Kathleen or Kick and her lover Mark. However, when Kick tragically dies, Mark finds himself falling in love with her double, Rosie, who is perilously investigating names of instigators of JFK's assassination, thereby causing Rosie and Mark to become targets for those same assassins.
Being a suspenseful novel that delves into the thread that connects one life to another, Kennedys in Love is a book that is hard to put down. Grab your copies now!
