HOTLOGIC@ Ovens Provide A Better Solution For New Year’s Resolutions

/EIN News/ -- Grand Haven, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eating drive-thru food, cold sandwiches and poorly cooked microwaved meals are so last year. If your New Year’s resolution is to commit to a healthy lifestyle, HOTLOGIC®, maker of the uber popular portable + personal ovens as well as a line of breakroom ovens, can help keep you on track to reach your goals easier, safer and tastier.

“For many, moving forward means changing old habits and committing to a healthier way of living,” said Bill McKendry, Chief Marketing Officer at HOTLOGIC. “Our portable + personal ovens serve as an easy solution to resolution-makers by enabling smart, healthy and tasty food choices. Plus, an important factor due to C-19, our users like that their food is touched and made by them - whether at home or gatherings, working onsite, traveling or vacationing.”

With the majority of indoor dining and cafeterias restricted and/or closed, getting a safe and healthy lunch at a low cost is challenging. This makes it harder to keep well-intended New Year’s resolutions.

“HOTLOGIC reduces mealtime and workplace lunchtime stress and fears like using the community microwave and other breakroom appliances by putting users in control of touchpoints, portions, costs and schedule,” said McKendry. “By using our products, food stands ready to enjoy – whether that’s in time for a work break or after a workout.”

HOTLOGIC allows users to cook and reheat prepared meals, leftovers and frozen entrees to the perfect temperature holding it there for hours through using its exclusive HeatDeck™ technology, which preserves moisture and enhances flavor. Just add food to any flat bottom container, plug it in and enjoy a hot meal that fits with your schedule.

Plus, there’s no buttons to push and temperatures to set, therefore reducing touchpoints, stress and worry.

HOTLOGIC products are also extremely energy efficient and work with any flat bottom container (glass, plastic, foil, cardboard, etc.).

With over 10,000+ positive reviews and a 99.4 percent approval rating on Amazon and being a top segment performer on HSN, HOTLOGIC already has a significant following. Industry-leading companies like Google, Walmart, Intel, Ford Motor Company, Herman Miller, BISSELL and Gordon Food Service use HOTLOGIC commercial ovens in their breakrooms, giving over 1M+ employees a break that has gotten them back to work faster, safer and healthier.

ABOUT HOTLOGIC

HOTLOGIC, is a boutique lifestyle brand located in Grand Haven, MI that manufacturers and designs food warming personal + portable + casserole ovens and breakroom commercial ovens. Using HeatDeck™ and SmartShelf™ technology, HOTLOGIC warms or cooks food to a perfect temperature and holds it there for hours, preserving moisture and enhancing flavor. Founded in 2007 by an engineer-led management team, HOTLOGIC products are assembled in the USA and HOTLOGIC Touchless SmartShelf™ Pro Ovens are Made in the USA. All HOTLOGIC products are designed and developed in Grand Haven, MI and assembled by Goodwill Industries of West Michigan.

