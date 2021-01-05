Volatus Aerospace Continues Coast-to-Coast Expansion with Acquisition of UAViation Aerial Solutions in British Columbia

Volatus Aerospace announces the acquisition of UAViation Aerial Solutions Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, a fast-growing integrated provider of unmanned aircraft and drone services, has reached an agreement to acquire an equity interest in UAViation Aerial Solutions Ltd of Vancouver BC and Edmonton AB.



Founded in 2015, UAViation has been providing commercial/industrial aerial imaging, LiDAR and inspection services across Canada from its locations in Vancouver and Edmonton. Services include survey-grade mapping, 3D modelling, LiDAR point cloud, construction monitoring, and telecom and utilities inspections.

“The addition of UAViation marks an important milestone for Volatus completing our coast to coast network and positioning our Company for important growth in western Canada,” said Glen Lynch, President & CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “In addition, their exceptional LiDAR and Live-Stream expertise, will enhance capabilities across our entire network.”

Ali Miri, President of UAViation, who becomes VP, Western Canada for Volatus Aerospace commented, “Volatus has established an impressive national presence in a very short period of time. We’re excited to join the Volatus family and look forward to leveraging the strength of their pilot network, DJI Channel Partnership, and overall resources to provide even greater services to our customers and accelerate our growth in Western Canada.”

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone technologies company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service and training. In addition to its own long range, high endurance drones, Volatus is a strategic channel partner for with the world leading drone company DJI for enterprise level products and training.

