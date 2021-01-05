DelveInsight predicts a favourable growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market at a steady CAGR during the study period 2017 – 2025 owing to an increasing worldwide prevalence of neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, a surge in funding and investment in the domain and an inclination towards R&D in the deep brain stimulation devices.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Expected To Rise Significantly By 2025, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight predicts a favorable growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market at a steady CAGR during the study period 2017 – 2025 owing to an increasing worldwide prevalence of neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, a surge in funding and investment in the domain, and an inclination towards R&D in the deep brain stimulation devices.

DelveInsight’s Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast -2025 provide the current and forecasted market trends of the deep brain stimulation devices. The report lays a special focus on the key competitors leading the deep brain stimulation devices market size along with the driving forces and restraints that are expected in the road ahead in the coming years.

Key Highlights from DelveInsight’s Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market report:

The report offers comprehensive insights into the Deep Brain Stimulation Market outlook covering 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in the pipeline landscape.

Medtronic's PERCEPT DBS platform is the only commercially available sensing technology in DBS for Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and epilepsy. The device has been designated as Humanitarian Device and has been authorized by Federal Law for use as an aid in the management of neurological disease.

is the only commercially available sensing technology in DBS for Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and epilepsy. The device has been designated as Humanitarian Device and has been authorized by Federal Law for use as an aid in the management of neurological disease. In January 2020 Abbott’s Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation system received an expanded clearance from the FDA that now permits the targeted stimulation of a new area of the brain associated with Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

received an expanded clearance from the FDA that now permits the targeted stimulation of a new area of the brain associated with Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Boston Scientific Corporation in September 2020 announced the receipt of the CE Mark and the subsequent limited-market launch of its fourth-generation Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation System in Europe for treatment of Parkinson's disease and dystonia.





Deep brain stimulation Devices

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neuro-modulation treatment method in which electrodes are implanted into the affected region of the brain through surgery. The implanted electrodes then send electric impulses and control abnormal impulses to treat various neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease (PD), essential tremor, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and dystonia. DBS therapy is generally advised to patients who do not respond to medicines for at least five years.

The treatment is permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for patients who cannot undergo epilepsy surgery. The European regulatory authority has approved Medtronic’s deep brain stimulator (DBS) as therapy for uncontrolled partial and secondarily generalized seizures.

Indications in the focus:

Dystonia

Epilepsy

Essential tremor

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Parkinson's disease





Key Companies Working in Deep Brain Stimulation Landscape:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

NeuroPace Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Cyberonics, Inc.





The DBS market is majorly driven by the rise in the prevalence of the neurological disease in the geriatric population and escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques when medications fail to produce desirable outcomes. Along with this, the advancement in DBS technology resulting in fewer side effects and awareness of such devices among the masses are other factors responsible for the impressive growth of the market at a considerable CAGR value in the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for deep brain stimulation devices across the world.

The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the deep brain stimulation devices and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of deep brain stimulation devices. The report has been prepared by DelveInsight’s analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the deep brain stimulation devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of deep brain stimulation devices.

Key questions answered in the report:

What was the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it will look like in 2025?

What will be the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices' total market Size as well as market Size by devices across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2025)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size during the forecast period (2017–2025)?

At what CAGR, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market is expected to grow in 7mm during the forecast period (2017–2025)?

What will be the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market outlook across the 7mm during the forecast period (2017–2025)?

What will be the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market growth till 2025 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2025?

How will the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?





Table of Content

1 Deep Brain Stimulation: Background and Overview 2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Company Profiles Company Overview

Product Portfolio Product description Regulatory Milestones Research and Development Product Development Activities

3 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Competitive Analysis 4 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Market Analysis Deep Brain Stimulation Devices 7MM (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices US (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices UK (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Germany (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Spain (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Italy (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices France (2017–2025)

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Japan (2017–2025) 5 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Barriers 6 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: PEST Analysis Visit to know more of what’s covered in the report @ DBS Devices Market Landscape





About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

