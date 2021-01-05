ThreeD Capital Acquires Securities of Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. through Two Private Placements and Sheldon Inwentash to become Chairman

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce two investments, for a total of $530,000 in Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. (“EML ”), a multi-commodity US-based resource company focused on their 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada and Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota.



In the first private placement, The Company has acquired 1,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.20 per Share in EML.

In the second private placement, The Company has acquired 1,000,000 Subscription Receipts (the “Sub Receipts”) at a price of $0.33 per Sub Receipts. Each Sub Receipts will entitle ThreeD to receive one (1) common share of EML (a “Common Share”) and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.60 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.

EML signed a definitive scheme implementation agreement, effective 31st December 2020, with NBS Capital Inc. (“NBS”) (TSXV: NBS.P), as announced yesterday by NBS. Pursuant to this Agreement, NBS will acquire all of the shares of EML via share exchange for an equivalent number of NBS shares, which will result in EML becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of NBS. NBS will change its name change to Nevada Silver Corporation on closing of the proposed transaction, reflecting the focus of EML on its principal Nevada silver asset.

Sheldon Inwentash has also agreed to come on as Chairman of the Board of Directors to NBS, which will take effect upon the closing of the proposed transaction with NBS.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated “ThreeD Capital prides itself on discovering great companies before they become known to the general investment community, and EML is no exception. With 100% ownership of a US-based primary silver-gold asset with existing resources and significant upside potential, I am confident EML will deliver exceptional value to IDK shareholders.”

Gary Lewis, Director and CEO of EML commented, “We are delighted to welcome ThreeD Capital onto the EML register and Mr. Sheldon Inwentash as our incoming Chairman at such a pivotal time in the company’s development. EML has built a strong asset base and technical capability which, when coupled with the reputation, rolodex and investment nous of Mr. Inwentash, will make for a very compelling combination.”

This Press Release is available on the ThreeD Capital verified forum on AGORACOM. The forum is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital/forums/discussion

About Electric Metals (USA) Ltd.

EML is an unlisted public company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia. It is a U.S.-based resource company, with its material asset being the 100-per-cent-owned Corcoran Canyon silver project in Nevada. EML also holds a high-grade manganese project in Minnesota, United States.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.