2020 NVBDC MVO TASK FORCE REFLECTING ON THE YEAR & MEET OUR MEMBERS
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
13 Member organizations, 2 honorary organizations, NVBDC's MVO Task Force partnerships have proven to be a success.
In August of 2020, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) initiated a new “Military and Veteran Organization Task Force.” The primary role of NVBDC’s MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Kathryn Poynton was brought on as the Director of the NVBDC MVO Task Force. She has taken the reigns, working alongside NVBDC Executive Officers, to communicate the mission, goals and strategies of the Task Force while building strong partnerships with these organizations.
“We honor Military and Veteran Service Organizations that have partnered with us to demonstrate a systematic commitment to improve opportunities for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned businesses, their families and their communities.” Said, Lt Col (ret) Kathryn Poynton
Keith King, Founder & CEO, Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC have been heavily involved with Kathy to develop the MVO Task Force strategies:
• Identify and contact major MSO/VSOs to create the task force.
• Bring Veteran communities together.
• Ask the MSO/VSO organizations to appoint a liaison to work with or join our task force to create new opportunities for their members who are also business owners.
• Strategize unique resource from each organization to create an action plan beneficial to the MSO/VSO and their Veteran Business Owner Members.
• Increase awareness, promote Veteran-Owned businesses of all sizes in the corporate marketplace, and reinforce the reliability of NVBDC Certification.
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance NVBDC’s values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” Said, Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
NVBDC is proud to welcome our 13 new MVO Task Force Members and 2 Honorary Task Force Members. With the reciprocal partnerships of our Task Force Members the outreach to support Veteran businesses has seen steady growth as we meet our tactical and strategic objectives.
NVBDC MVO Task Force Members:
California Veterans Chamber of Commerce
“Holistically enrich the lives of California’s transitioning military, veterans, and their families across a wide spectrum of needs under our five pillars of support: Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship, Wellness, and Family.”
Blue Star Families
“Founded in 2009 by military spouses with you in mind, we empower military families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors – both people and organizations – to create strong communities of support.”
InvestVets
“Established in July 2015 as the employment pillar of the Lansing Area Veterans Coalition, InvestVets has focused on the most significant barrier to veterans’ employment: the military-civilian cultural gap.”
IWEC Foundation
“Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Globally. The International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation (IWEC) is a global non-for-profit organization that helps women-owned businesses connect and grow. Our mission is to connect and develop a global network of successful women business owners through working with international chambers of commerce and women’s business organizations.”
GVSU Michigan Veteran Entrepreneur Lab
“To empower military-connected individuals and families with accelerated, cohort-based entrepreneurial education to pursue their dreams. To be recognized as a central and dynamic hub of training, education, and mentoring for veteran entrepreneurs in Michigan.”
Michigan Women Veterans Empowerment
“To empower all veterans, service members, their families and our youth in the 8 dimensions of wellness through advocacy, education, training, programs, events and connecting them to supportive resources available within their own communities.”
Montford Point Marines of America
“To promote the public interest and preserve the historic legacy of the Montford Point Marines, the nation’s first African Americans inducted into the United States Marine Corps during WWII. To assure that the story of Montford Point Marines is institutionalized in mainstream American history.”
The Rosie Network
“Our mission is to build stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programs and support services that empower active duty, veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country.”
Vet-To-CEO, Inc
“We believe the responsibilities we had and the challenges we faced while in the military have given us the raw skills we need to run and lead a business. Our military service prepares us very well for the rigors, yet freedoms of entrepreneurship. We are living proof!”
Veterans Business Network
“Your mission may have changed, but the people you trust haven’t – Veterans. At VBN it’s our mission to facilitate veterans doing business. You gain access to business advice, deals from other VOB/VSO’s helping with promoting your own business and a supportive community of people who have been in your shoes and still are!”
Warrior Women United
“Helping women who are active- duty military, law enforcement, first responders, veterans, or military spouses. #ForSheWhoServes. It is a sisterhood that provides a safe and supportive environment for healing, for learning ways to overcome challenges, find the peace within, improve well-being, and transition to civilian life. The very best life possible.”
Women’s Veterans Alliance
“Impacting and empowering the lives of Women Veterans. We are the premier national network focused on directly impacting the quality of life of women veterans. We do this successfully through transforming the way the community networks to bring people and programs directly together through a reliable and resourceful platform.”
Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving
“Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving is a reintegration program for women veterans that utilizes writing and performance to empower them to thrive in their daily life. We guide women Veterans to reconnect with their mind, body, soul and passion for life. Through creativity, compassion and camaraderie in a nonjudgmental space, we empower each other to ascend to the best version of ourselves.”
Honorary NVBDC Task Force Members:
Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN)
“Your voice, amplified. SWAN is the voice of women who have served or are currently serving in the military. We are a member-driven network dedicated to supporting, connecting and advocating for the individual and collective needs of service women; past, present and future.”
U.S. Army women’s Foundation
“In 1969, a group of women soldiers formed our Foundation to preserve and honor their service as members of the Army Women’s Corps. Led by Veterans, the US Army Women’s Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer organization, dedicated to promoting public interest in the US Army and honoring the service of all women who wear or have worn the US Army uniform.”
NVBDC is Vets helping Vets, and as we have established a strong foothold on the National/International stage, our leadership is expanding to identify, connect and partner with other organizations whose purpose is to help their members who may own a business to promote the success and growth of their Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned companies.
“To truly be able to bring the full market value of the corporate support our Veteran Business Owners have, we must plan, strategize and work with the leading military and veteran organizations that can help execute our plan by using their expertise and concentrated focus on this key economic opportunity.” Said, Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC.
To learn more about NVBDC’s MVO Task Force and join us on our mission as a Military and Veteran organization partner by contacting Kathy Poynton: kpoynton@nvbdc.org.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
