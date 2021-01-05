H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa confirmed for Mining Indaba Virtual

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc is honoured to announce that His Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa has confirmed to deliver the presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual.

Following last year’s announcements, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa will be joining the already confirmed president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), His Excellency, Félix Tshisekedi and H.E. Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone, at Mining Indaba Virtual which will be held next month, 2-3 February 2021.

10 months ago, the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic, in which South Africa had been praised for its hard lockdowns ensuring the virus was contained. Almost all industries were disrupted and shutdown, including the mining operations within the country, excluding those supplying coal to power generator, Eskom.

As the world starts to recover from the global pandemic, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) remarks on the government’s well-thought-out plan to gradually reopen particular economic sectors, whilst continuing to diminish the Covid-19 virus. The mining industry was one of the first to reopen, as it represents 8% of the country’s GDP and up to 60% of South Africa’s exports. Many of the large mining operators helped combat the virus by developing their own health and safety regimes and working closely with the government to transform facilities to help with control the rise of the Covid-19 rates.

This coupled with the South African National Development Plan (NDP), the industry will help rebuild a capable and developmental state, the booming natural resources sector will be the key driver in the Covid-19 recovery, whilst achieving elimination of poverty and reduction of inequality through significant job creation. As a result, the industry will essentially play a critical role in the economic recovery and prosperity in the global transition.

Mining Indaba Virtual geared towards helping the industry build resilience and regrowth, whilst adopting a new mindset. H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa will take to the online stage to discuss South Africa, the mining economy and the way forward for the country, including opportunities for international investment in gold and PGMS, progress on the country’s response to the global pandemic and ultimately provide an update on South Africa’s power generation and supporting independent generation for mining operators.

Registration for the Mining Indaba Virtual has now opened, the event is free to attend. For more information about the programme, visit the website here (https://bit.ly/2L2hgGt).

