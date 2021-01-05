Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (05 January 2021)

219 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,413 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,127 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,064,419. From the cases 170 are Kenyans while 49 are foreigners.

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 141, Mombasa 26, Uasin Gishu 7, Kisumu 6, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kiambu, Kwale & Nakuru 4 cases each, Elgeyo Markwet, Kajiado and Meru 3 cases each, Kilifi 2, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nandi, Nyandarua, Siaya and Turkana 1 case each.

100 patients have recovered from the disease, 83 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 17 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 79,357.

Sadly, 4 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,690.

Currently, there are 614 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,940 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 16 of whom are in the general wards and 1 in High Dependency Unit.