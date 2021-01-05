Cannabinoid Non-Profit ECHO Connection Appoints Brian Higuera as New Company President and Chairman of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ECHO Connection (the “Company”), a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to educating the world, hosting collaborative platforms, and providing hope for those in need of cannabinoid-based therapies, announced today that it has appointed Brian Higuera as its new President and Chairman of the Board of Directors.



A devoted husband and father, Brian Higuera introduced cannabidiol (CBD) oil into the regimen of his special needs daughter to help her have a better quality of life. Since then, Brian has become a well-known CBD advocate, serving on ECHO Connection’s Board of Directors as Treasurer and Secretary and attending conventions and city council meetings to share his family’s story and advocate for cannabinoids. In his new role, he will lead his executive team in organizing fundraisers, managing donation funds, connecting with families in need, overseeing product delivery and gaining supporters through social media and digital marketing.

“When I was asked to step into this new position I was honored and excited,” said Brian Higuera, President of ECHO Connection. “I took a look back on the last seven years of my daughter’s life and knew that the next chapter of my life is meant to be spent changing as many lives for the better as I can, just like ECHO has for my family, through the benefits of CBD. I will do everything I can to change one heart and one mind at a time so that cannabinoids will be researched, and eventually accepted, as the first line of treatment for many conditions. In accepting this new leadership role, I want to use my own experience to further the national conversation on CBD as a wellness product.”

ECHO Connection is a non-profit organization that aims to educate and support those pursuing cannabinoids for their therapeutic benefits in a trustworthy, safe environment. ECHO Connection strives to offer charitable support to ease the burden on families of children with disabilities or special needs. ECHO has donated CBD products to more than 150 families in the US, Mexico, Brazil, and throughout Europe and has raised more than $2 million since it was founded in 2017.

To learn more about ECHO Connection, visit https://echoconnection.org/ .

About ECHO Connection

ECHO Connection is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to supplying cannabinoid-based education, open-ended collaboration between doctors and patients, and hope to families facing serious medical conditions.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ECHO Connection to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

ECHO Connection does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

