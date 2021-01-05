FAT Brands Enters France with Development Deal, Bringing Fatburger to Paris

/EIN News/ -- All-American burger favorite set to open two units in Paris within the next two years



Paris, France, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and eight other restaurant concepts, announces a multi-unit development deal which will bring Fatburger to France for the first time. In partnership with BGH Investments, SARL, the deal is set to include the opening of two new locations in Paris within the next eighteen months.

“Fatburger has been widely successful internationally over the years so it was only a matter of time before we entered France,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “American fare continues to perform well abroad and we look forward to bringing our iconic brand experience to the heart of France, Paris, providing our food offerings to locals and tourists alike.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. And at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE™ burgers, turkeyburgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.