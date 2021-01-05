LogMeIn Names Jamie Domenici as new Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. a leader in empowering the work-from-anywhere era, has announced that cloud marketing veteran, Jamie Domenici, will join the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Jamie comes to LogMeIn from Salesforce, the world’s number one CRM company, where she spent the last ten years bringing cloud software to small and midsize businesses, leading all post-sales adoption and onboarding grounded in customer success for every customer.



During her decade at Salesforce, Jamie helped to transform business models and introduce new go-to-market motions designed to help increase the growth trajectory of the business. Prior to Salesforce, she led sales and marketing operations at Ingres Corp., an open-source database company, and OSIsoft, Inc., a real-time performance management software manufacturer.

“While the past year brought many challenges, one of the unexpected benefits was a widespread acceptance of remote work across many industries and geographies. LogMeIn is a pioneer in the work-from-anywhere space and I wanted to be part of a company that empowers people to navigate and thrive in these times,” said Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer, LogMeIn. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help redefine the go-to-market approach for LogMeIn’s millions of customers around the globe as businesses look to invest in the right technology to allow their employees to work how, where and when they want.”

At LogMeIn, Jamie will oversee a nearly 200 person marketing team consisting of Customer Marketing, Product Marketing, Acquisition Marketing, Marketing Operations, Corporate Communications, Brand & Creative, and Web & Ecommerce. Jamie’s expertise creating an outstanding customer experience and operating a business at a massive scale will support her efforts to deploy LogMeIn’s brand messaging and architecture, drive demand for the company’s suite of products via paid and organic channels to new and existing customers, and enhance the company’s web properties to tell the LogMeIn story and better enable self-service transactions. She will also work side-by-side with the Sales and Product teams to help unlock the potential of LogMeIn’s portfolio of remote-work tools.

“Jamie is a passionate, out-of-the-box thinker and an established strategic leader with a proven track record of leading sophisticated, customer-centric, multi-channel go-to-market teams to achieve great results at Salesforce for the past decade. We are excited to have her join the team at LogMeIn,” said Bill Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer at LogMeIn. “With Jamie’s experience, we gain a strategic partner to drive the reimagined go-to-market evolution of our company, someone who also brings a deep understanding of customers and valuable leadership experience with cross-functional marketing and sales teams. These are all qualities that I believe will help LogMeIn’s marketing efforts as we look to support people and businesses working from anywhere.”

