CDPHP Medicare Advantage Members to Receive No-Cost Nutritional Support Following Hospitalization

Important new benefit addresses food insecurity, reduces caregiver burden

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, IA and Albany, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP, a regional, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 385,000 members in 29 counties in upstate New York, is working with Mom’s Meals® to offer home-delivered, fully-prepared meals at no cost to Medicare Advantage members returning home from the hospital.

Mom’s Meals, a leading provider of home-delivered meals nationwide, offers a variety of nutritional and condition-appropriate meals delivered to the homes of CDPHP members who will require additional support after returning home from the hospital. The benefit seeks to address food insecurity concerns and reduce caregiver burden.

Studies consistently show that medically-tailored meals support patient recovery after hospitalization and reduce instances of readmission, as well as help patients manage chronic conditions, avoid hospitalizations, and preserve health and independence. Programs implemented through Mom’s Meals have seen up to an 80% reduction in inpatient stays 30 days post-discharge1.

“This partnership is an important extension of an in-hospital program CDPHP launched in 2019, which works to ensure our members are prepared for a successful transition from hospital to home,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “By offering Mom’s Meals, we give our Medicare Advantage members the nutritional support they need to make a meaningful recovery.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with CDPHP,” said Mike Anderson, president of Mom’s Meals. “At Mom’s Meals, we believe better health begins with the food we eat, and we look forward to supporting their mission to keep Medicare Advantage members healthy and preventing them from returning to the hospital.”

The nutrition benefit is now available to all CDPHP Medicare Advantage members.

About Mom’s Meals

At Mom’s Meals, we believe better health should be accessible to all, and it begins with the very meals we eat. We provide high-quality, refrigerated meals to any U.S. address. We put choice in the hands of our customers, offering a broad selection of entrees, including those to support common health conditions. For more information, visit www.momsmeals.com.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

1 This study from the AmeriHealth Caritas DC and Mom’s Meals program analyzed 138 members for 30 days who were enrolled in the program between November 1, 2017 and February 7, 2018.

