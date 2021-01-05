Green Zebra Media Corp. Announces System for Award Management (SAM) Registration Through US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is Complete

/EIN News/ -- Green Zebra Media Corp. Receives SAM Approval to Bid on Smart City, 5G Wireless, IT Network Security, Wireless Communication Projects for the Federal Government

LAS VEGAS NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC): Green Zebra Media Corp., the majority owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp. ( OTCMarkets: GZIC) announces its application through US Federal Contractor Registration Inc. (USFCR) to register the company in the System for Award Management (SAM) has been approved.

Coleman Smith, President of Green Zebra Media, states, “Our recently granted ‘active status’ in SAM is the first important step in allowing Green Zebra to secure federal contracts in 2021. With this key approval in place, the Company can begin to actively bid government projects effective immediately.”

The SAM registration through USFCR offers a multitude of support features including guaranteed compliance, the USFCR ‘Verified Vendor seal’ recognized by contracting officers and prime contractors, and a ‘Government DSBS Profile’, a profile in the Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS) where contracting officers search for contracting businesses.

“The Company is taking immediate steps to complete the data required for its unique DSBS Profile and will be aggressively pursuing federal projects where Green Zebra Media can provide smart wireless security hardware and wireless communication to federal agencies,” added Smith.

Green Zebra Media Corp.

Our operating subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., is a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, data analytics platforms and CRM technology. Our products are used for stadiums, cities, airports, universities and hospitality markets. The focus of Green Zebra for fiscal 2021 will be contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively, bring revenue generating operations through partnerships with venues and industries that must adapt to the new 5G environment.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTC: GZIC), a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) technology holdings company, is focused on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G marketplace, including target markets such as stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

