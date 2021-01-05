Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,281 in the last 365 days.

Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 am EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/ for 30 days.

About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact
Michael Moore
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1-619-302-4431
ir@equilliumbio.com

Media Contact
Katherine Carlyle Smith
Senior Account Associate
Canale Communications
+1-805-907-2497
katherine.smith@canalecomm.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.