Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 am EST.



A webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/ for 30 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

