Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,285 in the last 365 days.

Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Noodles’ discussion will begin at 12:30 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

The Company will also participate in the virtual Jefferies 10th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit which will be held on January 19 – 20, 2021.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@noodles.com

Media
Danielle Moore
(720) 214-1971
press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.