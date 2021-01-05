Common Citizen adds former Bell’s Brewery marketing lead to leadership team

Allison Hornev joins largest producer of safe, high-quality cannabis products as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- MARSHALL, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, today announced the addition of former Bell’s Brewery Inc. marketing lead Allison Hornev to its leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Hornev will further develop the Common Citizen brand as the company continues its expansion across the Great Lakes State.

“Allison’s experience in marketing and brand management will make her an invaluable member of the Common Citizen team as we continue to provide safe, high-quality cannabis products to patients and adult-use customers across Michigan,” said Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias. “She has developed skills at Bell’s and Kellogg Co. that are uniquely catered to innovating in this nascent industry. Through Allison’s marketing expertise, she will help our continued efforts to identify and serve the unique needs of every patient and adult-use customer at all Common Citizen retail and wholesale locations as we continue expanding our footprint here in Michigan and beyond.”

Hornev has worked in marketing and brand management for nearly 20 years, launching her career at Kellogg Co., where she helped lead multi-million-dollar marketing campaigns for Frosted Flakes. The Indiana native later spearheaded successful brand strategies for the Special K cracker franchise after earning her Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan University. Under Hornev’s leadership, Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery was voted America’s No. 1 brewery and consistently landed in the Top 7 craft breweries nationwide.

“I am excited to join the Common Citizen team at such a critical time in the company’s expansion and Michigan’s burgeoning cannabis industry,” Hornev said. “Just like every beer lover has their go-to brew, patients and adult-use customers have their favorite cannabis products and I look forward to further growing the Common Citizen brand to help identify cannabis products that best meet their individual needs.”

###

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult-use markets in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

Attachment

Christopher Behnan Common Citizen (248) 767-4377 cbehnan@byrumfisk.com