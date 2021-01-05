Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 1:30 PM ET.

On January 19-20, 2021, the Company will also participate in a virtual Jefferies 10th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit.

About Chuy’s
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 19 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
203-682-8261
investors@chuys.com


