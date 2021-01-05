MasterControl Honored with a 2020 BAMMIE Award

Award recognizes companies with leading customer advocacy programs

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced it received a Best Advocate Marketing Award (BAMMIE) from Influitive, a software program for developing customer advocacy. Now in its seventh year, the BAMMIES recognize companies that have made a business impact through customer engagement and advocacy.



MasterControl was awarded the “Best Use of Advocates at a Virtual Event” for the use of the Influitive platform at Masters Conference, the company’s annual European customer event held in May 2020. In a year when events had to transition from in-person to virtual, MasterControl, a current Influitive user, created a new hub to promote networking and customer connection during the event.

“Engagement with peers and MasterControl employees is a primary reason customers attend our annual conference,” said Sara Bresee, EVP marketing at MasterControl. “When we quickly made the pivot to a virtual event, it was imperative we offer an exceptional networking experience, and the Quality Café we created with Influitive proved to be the perfect solution.”

During Masters Conference in the Quality Café, MasterControl offered expert-led discussion boards, session-specific challenges, reference activities, rewards and even a virtual happy hour. These robust and informative activities generated engagement that led to the BAMMIE award recognition. A few highlights include: 131 joined advocates, 850 acts of advocacy, 582 completed challenges and 20 new customer references.

“Influitive made it easy to create a digital hub to guide customers through the event’s journey, transforming our traditional in-person experiences,” said Austin Schempp, customer marketing program manager at MasterControl. “And the customer feedback we received affirmed we had delivered a great experience.”

“A company’s best marketing and sales assets are their customer advocates who are pivotal to successful virtual events,” said Dan McCall, CEO of Influitive. “Their brand passion and authentic actions drive event engagement, which attracts new customers and creates more raving fans. MasterControl exemplified how to engage advocates in a virtual event format and was the clear choice for this year’s BAMMIE.”

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance.

