Intellisense Systems Provides Key Environmental Data for Trans- Atlantic Research Vessel Commemorating 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower Voyage

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship is an AI-guided vessel that will leverage accurate weather and sea state data with an integrated weather observation system from Intellisense Systems.

/EIN News/ -- Torrance, CA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 5, 2021 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, is suppling on-board, autonomously reported meteorological and oceanographic data to the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS), a fully-autonomous marine research vessel. The MAS will employ the maritime-oriented version of the Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS) to incorporate environmental data for the ship’s transatlantic voyage. This configuration of the IWOS consists of six ruggedized, interconnected environmental- sensing modules that automatically gathers and reports sea state, sea surface temperature (SST), wind speed/direction, and barometric pressure.

The team of MAS engineers chose this system for its ability to report key environmental parameters in a compact, ruggedized package that weighs less than 15 lb. It is capable of receiving commands and reporting meteorological and oceanographic data in even the most remote corners of the ocean via two-way Iridium satellite communications.

The unmanned, solar-powered MAS will be part of an oceanographic research initiative taking several important readings on SST, salinity, phytoplankton productivity, and more with no human intervention. The ship is exclusively devoted to scientific research and omits any waste produced by a human crew. The journey will also commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage in 1620 with plans to launch from Plymouth, Devon, England and arrive in Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the important research conducted on this historic journey,” said David Miller, Vice President & General Manager of Environmental Monitoring Systems at Intellisense Systems. “We feel this initiative will not only demonstrate the importance of autonomous research, but also the versatility of our system. It was designed specifically for installation on ships and buoys so it can withstand the roughest seas and transmit data from anywhere in the world, including the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.”

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation.

Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 100,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

