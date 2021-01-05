Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Workday Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri to Present Virtually at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO of Workday, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conference takes place.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

