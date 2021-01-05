Alimera Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that President and CEO Rick Eiswirth will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021, through close of business January 14, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Eiswirth’s presentation, registration can be accessed here.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

