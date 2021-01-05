Radix IoT, REIG Launch REvolution IoT™ Turn-Key IoT Monitoring Portal for Mid-Scale Utility Solar Installations

REvolution IoT Software Platform is Part of REnergyWare™ DAS/SCADA Monitoring, Management Software, RESource™ Digital Operations and Maintenance Services for Asset Management, Production Insights, Reporting, and Alerting

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix IoT–offering limitless monitoring and management rooted in intelligence–and Renewable Energy Integration Group (REIG)– design, engineering, and DAS/SCADA hardware providers for utility scale solar developers–have joined forces in launching REvolution IoT ™. As a tailored version of Radix IoT’s Mango platform, included in REnergyWare, REIG’s new division providing packaged hardware assemblies, DAS/SCADA monitoring and control, REvolution IoT software platform and RESource™ digital Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services will reduce operational costs, maximize return on investment, and improve efficiencies for mid-to-large-scale solar PV industry customers.



“In partnership with Radix IoT, our REnergyWare division will provide monitoring and management software and digital O&M services to 1MW to 20+MW mid-scale utility solar PV installations,” said Keith Davis, President and CEO, REIG. “Adding the REvolution IoT software monitoring platform and services to our legacy offerings, we are well positioned to be at the forefront of national, and in the future, global, IoT solutions providers to solar PV markets.”

Since 2008, U.S. installations have grown 35-fold to over 2,500 utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) electricity generating facilities nationwide, with an estimated 62.5 gigawatts (GW) today–enough capacity to power 12 million average American homes. As solar plants expand in size and complexity, REnergyWare’s turn-key monitoring portal for utility scale solar installations will combine the Radix IoT platform and software development expertise with REIG’s PV industry hardware expertise. REnergyWare meets the PV industry’s critical need for a comprehensive software platform for asset management, production insights, customized reporting, and alerting, coupled with a digital operations and maintenance service.

“With REvolution IoT, REIG customers will now reap the benefits from real-time and historical analytics provided by the Radix IoT Platform, allowing unparalleled monitoring and management of solar installations on scale,” said Joel Haggar, Chief Strategy Officer, Radix IoT. “With REIG’s expertise and reputation in the solar industry and customer reach, the partnership enables up to the minute management of installations to ensure uptime and allow for continuous operational criteria to be met on scale.”

RESource Digital O&M will provide the remote monitoring and management of the solar assets and networked systems from REIG’s Charlotte, NC operations center. In the event of problems or alarms, REvolution IoT will allow REnergyWare engineers to remotely diagnose and troubleshoot the problem before dispatching field technicians to the site. With IoT technologies now becoming commonplace to control operational expense and service costs remotely in many industries, the partnership between Radix IoT and REIG exemplifies the combined power of a recognized and trusted IoT Platform from Radix IoT (commonly used in power distribution, telecommunications, and smart building infrastructure), and that of REIG, a leader in utility scale solar PV.

“After months of software evaluations, REIG selected to partner with Radix IoT to develop REvolution IoT™– a tailored version of Radix IoT’s Mango platform– to deliver critical dashboards and reports to our existing client base, while tapping the growing small to medium solar PV market nationwide,” states Rene Robaina, COO, REIG.

About Renewable Energy Integration Group, LLC

Based in Charlotte, NC, Renewable Energy Integration Group (“REIG”), in operation since 2016, provides UL listed DAS/SCADA hardware assemblies, system design, installation, commissioning, and service to the large and utility scale solar PV industry. For more information visit https://reig-us.com/

About REnergyWare™

REnergyWare™ is a formal division of REIG, which in addition to selling the REIG packaged hardware assemblies, will also provide the DAS/SCADA monitoring and control REvolution IoT™ software platform, and the RESource™, digital O&M services to the mid- to large- scale solar PV industry, reducing operational costs and improving efficiencies for its customers. For more information visit www.REnergyWare.com

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

