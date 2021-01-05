Joram Siegel Joins Cowen as Head of Fixed Income Outsourced Trading

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Joram Siegel has joined its Outsourced Trading division as Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Outsourced Trading. Mr. Siegel will be based in New York and report to Michael Rosen and Jack Seibald, Global Co-Heads of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading.



“Joram’s deep skill set and years of experience in the credit markets make him a great fit for our Outsourced Trading team,” said Jack Seibald. “His buy-and-sell-side expertise and extensive knowledge in implementing credit trading technologies will support our ongoing mission to help clients outperform and deliver the trading solutions that they need to achieve their goals. We welcome Joram and are looking forward to working with him.”

Mr. Rosen added, “This is yet another critical addition to our team, signifying our ongoing commitment to recruit talent with diverse experience so we can better support our clients. Joram’s broad network of contacts and industry insight will be a valuable addition to Cowen’s global platform and we are thrilled to have him joining the Outsourced Trading team.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Seigel said, “Cowen’s Outsourced Trading business is well-regarded for its track record of providing exceptional, customizable service to its clients. I look forward to working with the Cowen team and leveraging the strength of the company’s platform to introduce new strategies and initiatives within Fixed Income.”

Mr. Siegel brings more than 20 years of practice in credit markets to Cowen. Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Siegel spent six years at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in New York and London, where he most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Credit Americas and Global Credit Coordinator. Prior to that, Mr. Seigel spent seven years at RBC Capital Markets where he was the Head of Investment Grade Credit Trading. Before RBC, he spent four years as a Credit Trader at both Barclays and Credit Suisse. Mr. Seigel holds a B.S. in Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

© 2021 Cowen Prime Services LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. All Rights Reserved